OPP Track Down Owner of Trunk Filled with Stolen Items

A happy ending to a story AM800 News told you about on the weekend.

Essex County OPP were searching for the owner of a plastic storage tote filled with stolen items found in the Windsor area last month.

After putting a call out on social media for help from the public, police were able to track down Carol Briese and return her property.

According to a release, Briese says the mystery tote contained a large collection of costume jewelry that once belonged to her mother and she's very thankful to have the items back.

The OPP's Community Street Crimes Unit worked on the case.

Resident Carol Briese (Photo courtesy of Essex County OPP)