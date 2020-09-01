OPP Traffic Blitz Targets Several Areas in Leamington

A traffic blitz in Leamington has resulted in nearly 40 charges.

On Thursday, August 27, OPP officers set up in several area across the municipality including Highway 77 and Mersea Road 3.

Among the 38 violations, 18 were for failing to stop at a stop sign and 15 others were related to speeding.

According to a release, OPP in Leamington plan to continue regular enforcement initiatives.

Unresolved traffic complaints were one of the main reasons Leamington council opted In July to explore other policing options for the town.

A consultant has been hired and requests for proposals have been sent out to neighbouring municipalities.

Leamington currently pays the OPP $5.4-million a year for policing.