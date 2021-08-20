OPP Traffic Management Unit calling recent vehicle inspections concerning

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Traffic Management Unit and the Ministry of Transportation Enforcement Officers are calling the inspections of commercial vehicles in Lakeshore and Tecumseh this week concerning.

Commercial motor vehicle checks consist of licensing, documentation, vehicle weight and mechanical fitness. The inspections were carried out on August 18 and August 19.

On Wednesday, 11 vehicles were inspected at County Road 22 at Patillo Road in Lakeshore, with 13 charges laid, one commercial vehicle taken out of service and one plate seized.

Thursday's inspection at Highway 3 and Walker Road in Tecumseh saw another 11 vehicles inspected. This time 14 charges were laid, eight commercial vehicles were taken out of service and one plate was seized.

Officers also witnessed many drivers continue to fail to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, in addition to the inspections.

Ontario's Move Over law carries anywhere from a $490 fine to a $2,000 fine for drivers that fail to slow down and proceed with caution when passing an emergency vehicle or tow truck parked on the side of the highway with its lights activated.