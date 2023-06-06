iHeartRadio
OPP trying to identify a man after incident in Belle River


AM800-News-Suspect-Belle River-June 4-2023-1

Police are asking for help to identify a man as they investigate two cases of young women being approached in Belle River.

Officers with the OPP Lakeshore detachment are investigating after responding to two incidents on Sunday, June 4 in the town.

Officers are looking to identify a male who approached young females at West Beach, located on West River Street in Belle River.

The second incident involved a male with the same description as at the beach, however this time he was in a black sedan. 

The male is described as dark hair, full beard, and tattoos on his left arm, left leg and back. 

AM800-News-Suspect-Belle River-June 4-2023-2

OPP are investigating an incident in Belle River after responding to reports of two incidents that police believe may be related involving young females. Police are trying to identify a man (pictured above) as part of the investigation. June 4, 2023. (Photo: OPP)

If you can identify this person, contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

