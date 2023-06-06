OPP trying to identify a man after incident in Belle River

Police are asking for help to identify a man as they investigate two cases of young women being approached in Belle River.

Officers with the OPP Lakeshore detachment are investigating after responding to two incidents on Sunday, June 4 in the town.

Officers are looking to identify a male who approached young females at West Beach, located on West River Street in Belle River.

The second incident involved a male with the same description as at the beach, however this time he was in a black sedan.

The male is described as dark hair, full beard, and tattoos on his left arm, left leg and back.

OPP are investigating an incident in Belle River after responding to reports of two incidents that police believe may be related involving young females. Police are trying to identify a man (pictured above) as part of the investigation. June 4, 2023. (Photo: OPP)

If you can identify this person, contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.