OPP trying to identify man found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester

Ontario Provincial Police need help to identify a man found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester.

The Essex County Crime Unit has now released a sketch of the person after a deceased body was located at the beach on March 26, 2022.

Police say the adult male is described as approximately 6' 1"- 6'5" tall, 180-230 pounds.

He had no teeth and black or brown curly hair.

The man was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans, a black "True Religion" belt, two pairs of socks and black work boots.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance if you can identify this person.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Ontario Provincial Police need help to identify a man found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester. The Essex County Crime Unit has now released a sketch of the person after a deceased body was located at the beach on March 26, 2022. April 24, 2023 (Photo: Ontario Provincial Police)