OPP Urging ATV Riders to Stay Off Private Property

The OPP is sending out a reminder to off road and all-terrain vehicle users to obey the law.

According to police, officers have responded to several complaints regarding trespassing and mischief across the region in recent weeks.

Most reports deal with riders on private property without permission and in some cases causing damage to the property or farmers' fields which are especially fragile this time of year as new crops are being planted.

Entering private property can result in a trespassing charge while causing damage can lead to mischief charges.

Police are also urging property owners to report any unauthorized visitors.

More information about the safe use of off road vehicles can be found HERE.