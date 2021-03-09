OPP Warn Residents after Nails found at Kingsville Park

Kingsville OPP are asking residents to keep an eye out for nails at an area park.

Police say two strands of roofing nails were found at York Park off Conservation Drive Sunday at around 4 p.m.

Officers located the nails near the merry-go-round in the playground area.

Police did search the remainder of the park and didn't located any more nails, but are cautioning the public to keep an eye out in case anywhere missed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.