OPP Warning of Winter Driving Conditions

With winter weather arriving, OPP are sending out their annual warning about safe driving.

Before even getting in the car, police are reminding drivers to make sure they have a scraper available and use it to completely clear the windows.

Police are also warning to check weather and road conditions, allowing for extra travel time, increasing following distance leaving extra space between vehicles and decreasing speed.

It is also recommended to use your full set of headlights every day during the winter months; daylight running lights are not as bright and do not engage your rear taillights making it difficult, and at times, impossible for drivers behind you to see your vehicle.

In addition, police are also asking drivers to consider the idling by-laws where they live, and to never leave your vehicle unattended and running to warm up.

As you've heard on AM800 News, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, warning of a multi-day snowfall event continuing into Wednesday with snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm.