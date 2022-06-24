OPP, Windsor Police, and MTO conduct commercial motor vehicle blitz

A commercial motor vehicle blitz has been conducted by Windsor Police, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police, and Ministry of Transportation Enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, June 22, all three units participated together in a commercial motor vehicle blitz in Windsor.

The checks included licensing, documentation, vehicle weight and mechanical fitness.

According to police, the results of the inspections this week are concerning.

During the one day inspection blitz, officers completed 26 Level 1 inspections, 21 vehicles were taken out of service, 4 Licence plates were removed due to safety/maintenance violations, 43 Charges relating to the inspections and 18 charges relating to passenger vehicles.

The OPP says it investigates thousands of preventable commercial motor vehicle collisions every year, making this a serious road safety issue.