OPP working to identify a man as part of fatal fire investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have released an image of a person they would like to identify as they investigate a fatal fire in Leamington.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, July 8, emergency crews in Leamington responded to a fire in the 300-block of Erie Street South.

One person was located dead inside the residence, but the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

Ontario Provincial Police have released an image of a person (pictured above) they would like to identify as they investigate a fatal fire on July 8, 2022 in Leamington. July 25, 2022 (Image courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

The Essex County Detachment of the OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, continues to assist the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and members from the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal with the investigation.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.