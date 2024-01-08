'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy

"Oppenheimer" has dominated the Golden Globe Awards, taking home the night's top honor.

Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" has won best comedy or musical at the 81st Golden Globes, an upset victory over the category favorite, "Barbie."

Emma Stone also won for her performance in "Poor Things."

On the television side, "Succession" and "The Bear" are took multiple honors.

Christopher Nolan's epic American drama "Oppenheimer" picked up five big awards including best drama film, best director for Nolan, best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Goransson's score.

Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph both won for their performances in "The Holdovers."