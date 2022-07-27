Opportunity for 2021-22 virtual students to opt-out of in-person learning for September 2022

The Greater Essex County District School Board is planning for a full return to in-person learning for all students from kindergarten up to grade 12 in September 2022.

The school board believes in-person learning is the best place for students to learn.

The Ministry of Education has announced that school boards will provide a remote learning option for families for the 2022-2023 school year.

All elementary and secondary students have been enrolled for in-person learning for September 2022.

Students who were enrolled in virtual learning until the end of the 2021-22 school year will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning.

These families can opt-out of in-person learning by completing the Remote Learning Survey.

A link to the survey has been sent to eligible families through email and is available on the school board website.

The survey will be open from until August 5.