Optional mask policy being introduced at Windsor Assembly Plant

Stellantis is changing its mask policy at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to the automaker, masks will be optional starting on Monday, April 11.

In a social media post, Unifor Local 444 says "the company has recently updated the union with respect to the Covid Safety Procedures and more specifically the mask mandates. Masking will only be required in specific workplaces based on the number of positive cases in the facility/community and will be re-assessed, by the company, on a week-to-week basis."

The company's vaccination policy still remains in place.

The policy was announced last October but went into effect on January 1.

According to CTV Windsor, a "vast majority" of workers at the plant have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers who are not vaccinated were placed on an 'indefinite leave.'

Unifor Local 444 has said it is grieving the policy, and it's expected to go before an arbitrator in mid-May.