Orders Issued by the Ministry after Fatal Industrial Accident

The Ministry of Labour has issued several orders after a fatal industrial accident over the weekend.

According to Tuesday's release, the ministry was called in after a workplace fatality in a commercial building in the 6500 block of Cantelon Drive Saturday.

Windsor Police Service told CTV Windsor the victim is a 24-year-old man, before handing the investigation over to the ministry.

The ministry says the incident occurred during a demolition project in the building — the same building that sustained $500,000 in damage in a fire last week.

Witnesses had told AM800 News a man was been pinned beneath a wall Saturday. The ministry confirmed the worker was fatally injured during the demolition of a wall.

Two inspectors attended the site on Saturday and issued an order to employer A1 Quality Concrete, Demolition and Excavation.

According to the release, inspectors returned to the site Sunday and issued an additional six orders and one requirement to the company.

The ministry says the investigation is ongoing.