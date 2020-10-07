Organic Waste Pick-Up Program in the Works for Windsor-Essex

The wheels are turning to get an organic waste program in place in across the region.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority has been tasked with developing a program which will be cost shared between the City of Windsor and the seven surrounding municipalities.

Board member and city councillor Fabio Costante made the motion and says the province has mandated municipalities have an organic waste pick-up program in place by 2025.

Costante says a program like this is well overdue.

"In a better world, we would have started the wheels in motion already. This is a massive undertaking. Although 2025 is five years away, it's coming quick and we've got to get a handle on this because there's a lot of moving parts," he says.

Costante says the fact Windsor-Essex is so spread out poses its own challenge.

"Given that this is a regional approach, there's always going to be peculiarities within the different areas within our region and how we all coalesce and come together and work that out will take some time and some effort," he says. "So now is the time to really get moving on this."

Costante says this is a small piece of a much bigger picture.

"This is one of the many things that we need to do to combat climate change. As we all know climate change is a global challenge, so whatever we can do as a region to tackle climate change we should do and this is an example of such an approach," he adds.

A working group with both city and county representatives as well as a environmental consultant will be formed to help develop the program.

While a timeline isn't know yet for getting the program in place, Costante says the goal is to get it done as soon as possible.