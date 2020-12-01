Organizers Cancel Sun Bowl Due to COVID-19 Concerns

There will be no Sun Bowl for the first time in over eight decades due to COVID-19 concerns.

KDBC reports that Sun Bowl Football Committee Chairman John Folmer called it a sad decision to have to make but one that is better than "the hurt COVID would cause."

The Sun Bowl been played every year for 86 years making it the second longest running U.S. college football bowl game after the Rose Bowl.

It was set to take place on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

With files from the Associated Press