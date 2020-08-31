Orioles Edge Blue Jays in Buffalo

Jose Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles salvaged a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays to break a five-game losing streak.

Iglesias' leadoff hit, to deep left-centre field, scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-2).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single in the 11th to draw Toronto closer but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Rowdy Tellez hit.

Right fielder Santander missed the cutoff man, but Iglesias ranged over from his shortstop position to deliver the relay from near the right field line.

Iglesias and Santander each had two hits for Baltimore, and Cesar Valdez (1-1) worked two innings to earn the win.

Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez threw out Mason Williams at home plate in the 10th inning to complete a double play, but the Blue Jays couldn't capitalize in their half of the frame.

Gurriel had three hits for Toronto, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

with files from (The Associated Press)