Orlando Holds Off Minnesota 3-1

Nani scored a pair of first-half goals and Orlando City advanced to the MLS is Back tournament title match with a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Thursday night.

Orlando will play the Portland Timbers, who defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night, in the championship game on Tuesday.

Mason Toye pulled Minnesota within 2-1 with his first goal of the season in the 83rd minute, but the Lions withstood United's attack down the stretch before Benji Michel's goal late in stoppage time for the final margin.

Minnesota's Chase Gasper had an early attempted that was pushed over the goal by Pedro Gallese. On the other end, Tesho Akindele's chance off a cross from Ruan just barely sailed over the crossbar.

Nani gave Orlando the lead in the 36th minute, taking a long ball from Robin Jansson and shaking off defender Hassani Dotson before beating Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Some seven minutes later the Portuguese winger who played for Manchester United made it 2-0 with a goal from distance.

There was some shoving between the two teams in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso's foul resulted in a Minnesota free kick. Gallese came up big for the Lions, leaping to stop Raheem Edwards' attempt.

The monthlong World Cup-style tournament has been played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Players have been sequestered at a pair of Disney resorts.



