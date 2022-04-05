Oshawa investment should have spinoff impacts for Windsor-Essex

Another week in Ontario, and another big automotive investment, this time the federal and provincial governments investing up to $259 million each in General Motors' Oshawa plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll.

Windsor-Essex has long been known as the automotive hub for Canada, and experts believe there will be an impact from the Oshawa investment on Tool and Die makers here.

The Canadian Association of Moldmakers and Automate Canada President, Jeanine Lassaline-Berglund, says we haven't seen this kind of investment in automotive vehicle manufacturing in the province in quite some time.

"So of course that's going to have spinoff effects, it's going to have spinoff effects for the entire supply chain," she continued, "Including the members of both the Canadian Association of Moldmakers and Automate Canada."

Lassaline-Berglund says what we will see in Windsor-Essex, regardless of attraction of new partners, is likely some expansion.

"From members in our group and our cluster activity. Of course we have members from across Canada, but particularly for that region known to be heavily vetted with the automotive industry, you are likely going to see some expansion activities there for sure."

She says while the manufacturing environment is great here in this area, the challenge remains on attracting skilled talents for the available jobs.

"And we continue to work on making sure that young people and people who are transitioning careers understand that the careers available in these two exciting sectors are so rewarding and a place to start as opposed to a place to land," she said.

Lassaline-Berglund says all of these announcements in the automotive sector help to stabilize what can at times be a cyclical industry, and provide a certainty for young people looking for jobs in the future.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive