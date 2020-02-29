OSSTF and Province Heading Back to Bargaining Table

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation and the provincial government are heading back to the bargaining table.

According to a release from the OSSTF, a Ministry of Labour mediator has asked the two sides to return to the table for exploratory talks.

An informal meeting is planned for Sunday night with more formal bargaining planned for Monday if needed.

The government and OSSTF have not sat together at the table in over two months.

On February 21, educational unions from across the province held a one day picket to back contract demands and oppose cuts to public education.

Locally, roughly 6,100 teachers and support staff took part in the day of action.