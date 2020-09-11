OSSTF District 9 Members Feeling Deflated; Calling for a Delay

The President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation District 9 is asking the Greater Essex County District School Board to delay the start of the school year.

Erin Roy says, as of 1:40 p.m. Friday some of her members still don't know what they're teaching on Monday morning.

Members are feeling deflated and are calling on the board to delay for a day or two so teachers have time to properly prepare, according to Roy.

"I've asked for a delay so that we can be properly prepared to receive students," says Roy. "It doesn't have to do with receiving them in the way of health and safety, all those things have been taken care of however we're having significant staffing challenges because the model, the change of model."

She says the public board is not happy with her latest tweet calling for the delay.