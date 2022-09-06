OSSTF District 9 President has mixed feelings about new isolation measures

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9 President has mixed feelings about the province's choice to drop five-day isolation periods following a positive test for COVID-19.

Last week, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced that those who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work or school once their fever is gone and their other symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

Erin Roy says during the pandemic they had to deal with significant staffing issues.

"I'm just hoping the school boards have prepared enough to ensure they have the appropriate levels of staffing. Last school year there wasn't a single day where our support staff weren't short, that's not entirely due to COVID-19, but it had an impact because of it," she said.

Roy says she expects some members to be in favour of these changes while others will be against them.

"Just like the community there are some members that are probably so sick of COVID they don't want to hear anything about it, and then there are others who don't want to be bringing COVID into their homes because they have vulnerable people at home or they are vulnerable themselves."

She says she hopes people continue to be responsible regardless of these new measures.

"If you're not feeling well the best thing you can do for everyone, including yourself, is to stay home and rest up until you feel better," Roy continued. "Even if you do feel better, just as a precaution, you might want to mask up for a little bit."

Students and staff across the province are returning to school today, without COVID-19 restrictions, for the first time since the pandemic began.