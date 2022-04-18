OSSTF District 9 President not opposed to masking requirements

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9 President is not opposed to bringing mandatory masking back into schools if it means lowering absentee rates.

Erin Roy says there are still many concerns at area schools when it comes to COVID-19 and it's been difficult for schools since March Break due to high absentee levels.

She says she knows many people will not be happy if mandatory masking returns.

"Some people are not going to be fans, they were very happy to get rid of the masks but what we have seen since March Break is we have a very high level of COVID running through our schools," she says. "Lots of student and staff absences, if bringing back masking for a temporary time is going to help curb that spread than I think that's probably in everyone's best interest."

Roy says absentee numbers have went up between staff and students.

"The people that are left behind are having to prepare work for students who are at home because they are home sick and also need to cover each other so they're just getting exhausted," says Roy. "I assume it has to be COVID in our schools with this level of people that are out."

She anticipates the topic being brought up during Tuesday's Greater Essex County District School Board meeting.

Last Thursday, the region's acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai called on the province and local school boards to reintroduce masking requirements in indoor settings for a limited time.

This comes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, with the health unit reporting a 22.7 per cent increase in high risk cases during the week of April 4 to April 10 compared to the week before.