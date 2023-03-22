OSSTF fighting to ensure education is top of mind in the Ontario budget

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is fighting to ensure that education is top of mind in the Ontario budget.

Martha Hradowy, the Vice President of the OSSTF, was in Queen's Park on Tuesday laying down expectations for the budget.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Hradowy says they're excited to see what will be announced but that there needs to be move investments.

There hasn't been many details released on the budget that will be announced on Thursday.

However, Ontario Finance Minister, Peter Bethlenfalvy, says it will be a "responsible, targeted approach".

OSSTF also wrote a letter to Minister Bethlenfalvy asking for investments that are keeping up with inflation to support students, as well as more mental health services, and more staffing to address shortages.

Hradowy says they made their case to Queen's Park on the importance of education.

"What we have experienced over the last couple of years is certainly that the Ford government has been short-changing the students of Ontario for far too long. They deserve better. And we were there making our case that education is one of the best investments we can make into the Ontario economy."

She says there is a list of things that need to be addressed in the budget.

"Investments that keep up with inflation to support our students. Coming out of the pandemic we know that students are facing mental health challenges, violence in schools continues to be one of the number one issues reported to us by our members. And we are experiencing a staffing shortage."

She adds that schools across the province are experiencing staffing shortages.

"Child and youth workers, educational assistants, social workers, psychologists, and also quite frankly, teachers. And what we're asking for is a fully funded education system, one that supports the students, and Doug Ford has not provided the funding from the learning recovery loss during the pandemic."

The budget is set to be released on March 23 at 4 p.m.

On February 7, the Financial Accountability Office projected that through 2027-2028, there will be a $6-billion shortfall in education funding and a $2.7-billion shortfall in post-secondary education.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides