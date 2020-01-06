OSSTF Members in Windsor-Essex Plan to Picket at Five Locations

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation in Windsor-Essex will be out at five sites this Wednesday for the one day walk out.

OSSTF District 9 President Erin Roy says her members will be at Belle River District High School, General Amherst, Kennedy Collegiate, Mason Building on University Ave W. and PC MPP Rick Nicholl's Office in Leamington.

She says they'll be out from 8am until 3:30pm.

Roy says instead of picketing at all secondary schools in Windsor-Essex, the district felt it was best to consolidate the sites.

"Some of them don't have the best visibility, so we thought we would consolidate so we had more visibility and I think people know that we're out there because we were out doing information pickets in December as well," says Roy. "I think there's an awareness from the public that we are out there but we thought we'd consolidate and have strength in numbers so people can see what's going on."

Roy says it was a busy weekend for her and her team.

She says many members reached out to the district.

"Being out on the picket line in January isn't peoples favourite thing but I think that they believe in the cause and they're doing their best and also know they're doing it for the right reasons and trying to protect public education," says Roy.

About 1500 members including support staff will be off the job if a deal is not reached.

A similar day of action back on December 4th resulted in the closure of all of the local public board's elementary and secondary schools because some OSSTF members work at the elementary level.

The Greater Essex District School Board plans to close both secondary and elementary schools on Wednesday if the strike occurs.

The board will announce its official plans on Tuesday.

36,000 students in Windsor-Essex would be affected by a one-day strike.