OSSTF Ratifies New Contract

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has ratified a new contract becoming the last of the four major teachers' unions to reach a deal.

Education workers voted 90% in favour of the agreement while 76% of teachers and occasional teachers were in support.

OSSTF represents 60,000 members across the province — there are roughly 1,500 members in Windsor-Essex including some support staff in elementary schools.

In recent months, the province has reached deals with the three other teachers' unions after contentious negotiations that led to walkouts and school closures.