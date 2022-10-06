OTF funding to provide safer spaces at The House of Sophrosyne

The House of Sophrosyne, thanks to a $42,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation over a period of 6 months, will be able to rebuild and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by installing UV lighting to support safe in-person service delivery.

The House of Sophrosyne is a charitable organization that has been active in Windsor-Essex for over 40 years, providing programs and services to women and their families who are battling substance misuse.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says they're a pillar of the community in assisting women and families seeking a better life ahead.

"The Ontario Trillium Foundation's investment in their UV lighting project will help to further improve the well-being of Windsor-Essex residents accessing the House of Sophrosyne's programs," he added.

Executive Director Karen Waddell says this equipment allows them to sanitize high traffic rooms like group rooms and washrooms in a fraction of the time it would take to manually do the work.

"During the COVID 19 pandemic, we quickly learned just how deadly a virus can be and we need to take the necessary steps to eliminate the risk of spread."

Sue McKinnon, Chair of the House of Sophrosyne, added the the impact of this OTF grant cannot be underestimated.

"This grant has allowed the House of Sophrosyne a means to keeping their facility safer for all who access their services."