Ottawa Announces a Digital COVID-19 Document for International Travel

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.

The document is expected to be ready by the fall.

It will be digital, with an option for those who can't or don't want a digital certificate.

Mendicino is thanking those who have rolled up their sleeves for a shot, and recognized that people are eager for a safe return to travel.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program will be done in co-operation with provinces and territories because they have the data that is needed.

He says if provinces want to use the same passport within their province that could be an option.

Quebec is introducing a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who want to attend public events, go to the gym, or frequent a restaurant or bar.