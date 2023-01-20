Ottawa confident there will soon be deal with premiers on health care funding

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says discussions with the provinces and territories about health-care investments are continuing collaboratively.

Duclos told an Ottawa news conference this morning that he is feeling personally optimistic, and that he's looking forward to positive developments in the weeks ahead.

He says the discussions are in the best interests of patients and health-care workers.

Duclos says there are five fundamental areas of shared priorities that have become the common focus of the talks.

They include reducing backlogs and supporting health-care workers as well as helping Canadians age in dignity.

Speaking at an announcement today in London, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there won't be individual deals on health-care funding between provinces and the federal government.

Doug Ford visits Windsor Regional Hospital on Jan. 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum / CTV News London)

Ford says he always consults with the 12 other premiers and there won't be a one-off deal for Ontario and another for someone else.

Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.