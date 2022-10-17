Ottawa mayor, police officials testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act will hear today first-hand testimony about February's "Freedom Convoy" protest from top City of Ottawa officials, including the mayor.

Outgoing mayor Jim Watson, his chief of staff and the city's manager are expected to detail for the commission the efforts they took to peacefully end protests in Ottawa.

The commission is examining the circumstances that led to the emergency declaration and the measures taken to deal with it.

Watson and members of his staff negotiated with organizers to try and end the protests, but were unsuccessful.

High-ranking officers from Ottawa and the Ontario Provincial Police are also expected to testify.

The Liberal government declared an emergency under the act on Feb. 14, granting extraordinary temporary powers to police to clear people out of downtown Ottawa and to banks to freeze the accounts of some of those involved.