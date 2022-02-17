Ottawa police arrest two main organizers of protest against COVID-19 restrictions

A lawyer representing the Freedom Convoy has confirmed Tamara Lich, one of the main organizers of the protest, was arrested in Ottawa Thursday night.

Keith Wilson also says Chris Barber, another organizer, had been arrested earlier.

Their arrests were among several Thursday after police and political leaders spent the day warning protesters to go home.

Police have established a perimeter with about 100 checkpoints covering Ottawa's downtown to keep out anyone intent on joining the protest.

The move is to contain the convoy demonstration that has swollen with large crowds each weekend since late January.