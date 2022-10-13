Ottawa police issue arrest warrant for Windsor man facing hate crimes

Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man who's facing hate crimes.

The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit charged a man with hate-motivated crimes following an investigation into multiple threats made by phone targeting a person working in the healthcare field.

Louis Mertzelos, 58, is charged with hate-motivated offence of harassing communication, harassment by repeated communication, mischief and intimidation of health service.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Mertzelos is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.