Ottawa police say most protesters along Parliament Hill have been cleared

Ottawa police say 170 people have been arrested as part of a massive police sweep to clear the downtown core of antigovernment protesters.

Interim police chief Steve Bell says officers came in with batons and helmets to clear the crowds, which he said have been aggressive toward police. Some officers carried cameras, which Bell said was to gather evidence for further investigations.

As of Saturday afternoon, police say most of the protesters' main demonstration site along Parliament Hill had been cleared.

Bell says he's aware of protesters going into other Ottawa neighbourhoods and said police was peacefully removing them.

