Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Jones, 53, is currently in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Senators after being appointed to head coach D.J. Smith's staff on July 5, 2019.

He joined the club while having previous experience in the American Hockey League and a decorated Ontario Hockey League coaching career spanning more than 20 seasons.

An off-season resident of Tecumseh, Ont., Jones and his wife, Paige, have two children, Blake and Brianna.

The Senators made the announcement on Tuesday on behalf of the Jones family to help raise awareness for ALS research.

The Jones family has asked that those considering contributions consider both the ALS Society of Canada and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.