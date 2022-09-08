Ottawa Senators sign Tim Stutzle to eight-year contract extension

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have locked up another one of their young guns.

Star centre Tim Stutzle has agreed to an eight-year, US$66.8-million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 campaign, is the latest move by general manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa's core.

Selected third overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks, Stutzle has registered 34 goals and 87 points in 132 career NHL games.

The 20-year-old German finished second on the Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 79 appearances in 2021-22.

The Senators previously signed captain Brady Tkachuk, centre Josh Norris, winger Drake Batherson and defenceman Thomas Chabot to long-term deals.