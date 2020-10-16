OUA Cancels 2021 Winter Season

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) has announced the cancellation of all OUA-sanctioned sport programming and championships up to March 31, 2021.

According to a release from the University of Windsor Athletics Department, the conclusion was based on provincial public health guidelines and with the health and well-being of all OUA participants at the forefront.

“While we would love nothing more than to see our student-athletes back on the field of play and participating in OUA-sanctioned competition during the 2nd Term, we are not yet at a place where that can occur safely,” said OUA President and CEO Gord Grace. “As disappointing as that reality is, I am confident that our participants will continue to demonstrate their resolve and determination through these exceptional circumstances and as we work toward an eventual safe return to competition. A decision like this is never easy to make. To continue to uphold the health and safety of all participants, however, it remains a necessary step to take, and I commend the OUA Board of Directors for their work and decision-making throughout this process.”

For the Lancers, this applies to all varsity sport programs, including those that do not compete in OUA and U SPORTS.

“This decision will be disappointing for many; particularly for our student-athletes and coaches,” said Mike Havey, UWindsor Director of Athletics. “The University of Windsor will continue to support the health and safety and the competitive aspirations of out student-athletes as we journey together toward a safe return to sport competition.”

The Lancers have just recently returned to training and will continue to do so while abiding by our institutional polices and procedures, and the directive of public health authorities.

The OUA Board of Directors says it will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 across the province and reserves the right to adjust these decisions on an on-going basis.