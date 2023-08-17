Ouellette Car Cruise kicks off Friday

The 8th annual Ouellette Car Cruise is just one day away, and the Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says it's going to be a busy one.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Debi Croucher says the downtown is going be very congested this Friday for the car show and the cruise taking place.

The event features hundreds of classic, vintage, and muscle cars.

The day starts with a car show at the Riverfront Festival Plaza in the afternoon, before starting the cruise Friday evening.

They will cruise in both directions down Riverside Drive, down Pillette Road, down Tecumseh Road and then up Ouellette Avenue.

She says there is something for everyone to see.

"Folks can come down and check out the many vehicles, many and varying vehicles, and they are everything from customs, to vintage, to hot rods, to classics, and everything in between."

She says residents will line the streets to see the Car Cruise.

"And they cheer the cruisers along, and it's absolutely lined all the way Tecumseh Road, Pillette especially, and even Riverside Drive. And it is, it's such a thrill to see and it's for the cruisers themselves to be cheered along like that from their own community, it's really amazing. It's just a great, feel good community event."

Croucher says the vehicles are local and from other municipalities who make their way to Windsor.

"We get visitors that come down from Kitchener, and Hamilton, and Waterloo, as well as London, and Sarnia, and Tilbury. So while it's predominantly regional, we get visitors from all over."

The Ouellette Car Cruise was started to coincide with the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit to bring more individuals to the Windsor-Essex area for the weekend.

Those looking to register their vehicle are still able to do so and can find more information can be found by clicking here.

There is a $10 fee to register your vehicle, but spectating is free for all for the event.

The Car Show starts at 1 p.m. on Friday at Riverfront Festival Plaza, followed by the Car Cruise which begins at 6 p.m.