Ouellette Car Cruise returns for a seventh year in downtown Windsor

Registration is now open for the 7th annual Ouellette Car Cruise in Windsor.

Hundreds of cars are expected to take part in the event set for Friday, Aug. 12 in downtown Windsor an event hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

Cars will begin gathering at the Riverfront Festival Plaza at 1 p.m. with the cruise beginning at 6 p.m. and moving south on Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road, then heading to Pillette Road and back to Riverside Drive.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the DWBIA, says they had around 800 vehicles last year but expects more this year with restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border eased for travellers.

"We have the regulars that come up, we have folks that come down from all parts of Ontario and we're hoping now that we'll see some of the Michigan and Detroit cruisers joining us this year," she says.

A map of the route to be driven during the 7th annual Ouellette Car Cruise set for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Windsor. (Image courtesy of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association)

Croucher says it's simply a really fun event for anyone.

"We've got vehicles of all types and descriptions. We've got customs, vintage, classic, we've got hot rods, we've got muscle cars. So we really have something for every taste and age," she adds.

Due to soaring prices, including venue rental and policing, the Ouellette Car Cruise will be charging a $10 admissions fee for all show participants who choose to rendezvous at Riverfront Festival Plaza this year.