Ouellette Car Cruise returns Friday

The annual Ouellette Car Cruise returns this week.

The 7th annual event is set for Friday, August 12 at 1 p.m and is hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

A variety of vehicles will be showcased ranging from street rods, muscle cars, vintage, collectors, and special interest cars.

The event aims to highlight Windsor's automotive history.

It also features a parade at 6 p.m. starting at Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street and going through Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road East.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor BIA says the last few years were a little different due to the pandemic.

She says it is exciting for the event to return to a normal format.

"Last year we had them back at the festival plaza and on another lot off Riverside Drive. We had to keep everyone somewhat segregated to respect social distancing but this year we are back at full operation at Riverside Festival Plaza."

Croucher says a variety of vehicles will be showcased.

"The anticipation is that there are 500 to 700 cars at the plaza, so for folks who are not just cruises but spectators, photographers, anyone who wants to check out the vehicles is more than welcome to do so."

She says the parade is a 'can't miss' event.

"If you're sitting on the patios downtown it's quite the spectacle to see, cruises are proud of their works as they should be and the public is always incredibly supportive. The parade is going to be downtown on August 12."

Registration is $10 and can be done on the Downtown BIA website.