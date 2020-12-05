Out in the Cold for the Holidays in Support of Matthew House

Matthew House is raising awareness of the plight of families who are homeless over the holidays.

Out Cold for the Holidays got underway outside Matthew House Refugee and Welcome Centre's shelter in east Windsor at 9 p.m. Friday night.

Executive Director, Mike Morency is joining community activist Greg Lemay and others in spending 24-hours in the cold for a good cause.

Lemay hopes the community will see them brave the elements and stop by to discuss what Matthew House does and how they can help.

"At the end of the day there is people who reside there and rely heavily on the donations, because they're 100 per cent donation run," he added. "Don't bring a coffee, bring that $2 or $5 you were going to spend bringing food, just give it to Matthew House, because it's more important.

He says donations of all kinds are welcome including: financial donations, gift cards or any of the items homeless families often need in shelter and when setting up a new home.

More on what Matthew House does and what they need to keep helping others can be found at www.matthewhousewindsor.org/home/currentneeds.

The group will be outside Matthew House at 3185 Forest Glade Dr. until 9 p.m. Saturday.