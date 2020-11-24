Outbreak at UWindsor Residence Rescinded

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded its outbreak at a residence building at the University of Windsor.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the outbreak was lifted on Monday.

She says the student residence building can go back to its regular operation prior to the outbreak being declared.

"They would be able to go back to their previous plan but it would be up to the university on how restrictive they want to continue based on this particular outbreak," says Marentette.

Marentette says enhanced cleaning was done by the university and the virus did not spread to everyone who attended the unauthorized Halloween party.

"It was pretty contained based on the follow ups so I don't believe there were any further cases as a result of that," says Marentette.

The outbreak was declared earlier this month by the health unit.

18 people were at the unauthorized party with five of them testing positive for COVID-19.