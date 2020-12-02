iHeartRadio
Outbreak Declared at Corpus Christi

AM800-NEWS-WECDSB-FILE

An outbreak is now being declared at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are currently at least seven confirmed cases of the virus in a single classroom and the outbreak is limited to that cohort that was already dismissed last week.

A release from the health unit goes on to say, staff are working closely with the school and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board  administrators to manage the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees. 

The school has already sent parents and guardians a notice about the outbreak, which includes additional public health guidance.

A school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school.

