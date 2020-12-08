Outbreak Declared at General Brock Public School
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at General Brock Public School.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the outbreak is contained to one cohort.
As of Tuesday, there are at least two confirmed cases of the virus in a single classroom.
According to the local health unit, the entire cohort has been dismissed and are asked to isolate for 14 days along with getting a COVID-19 test.
The health unit is considering the entire cohort as "high risk."
The cohort was dismissed last week after a case was reported on November 30.