Outbreak Declared at HDGH Mental Wellness Centre

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 Outbreak at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre (TSC) in downtown Windsor Saturday.

According to a release, three staff members have tested positive at the centre run by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) on Ouellette Avenue.



Officials say enhanced cleaning has been launched and the hospital is reinforcing the importance of personal protective equipment, consistent washing of hands and physical distancing.

The centre is an access point for those 16 years or older who can't safely wait for community mental health and addiction support.