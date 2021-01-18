Outbreak Declared at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

An COVID-19 outbreak has been declared Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility.

The hospital announced two staff and three patients at the facility at 1453 Prince Rd. in Windsor tested positive for the virus Saturday.

According to the release, the outbreak is contained to the third-floor north unit.

An outbreak at the hospital's Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre in downtown Windsor saw two staff members test positive earlier this month, officials say that outbreak is expected to be resolved this week.