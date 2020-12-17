Outbreak Declared at Windsor Regional Hospital Met Campus

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital Metropolitan Campus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed declared the outbreak for the 4N floor of the campus.

He says to date, six staff members along with two patients on the floor have tested positive.

As AM800 news reported last week, the health unit announced it was investigating a cluster at the hospital.

In a release the health unit says, "outbreak prevention measures were already implemented by the hospital when the cluster was found and will remain in place. Ongoing testing of staff and patients has already been undertaken."