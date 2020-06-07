Outbreaks Rescinded at Long Term Health Care Facilities in Essex County

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.

Outbreaks at long term health care facilities have finally been contained, according to the latest release from the health unit. At one point 16 homes had outbreaks throughout Essex County. Windsor's Huron Terrace was the remaining home on that list; the outbreak was rescinded today.

According to the health unit, that makes 1,014 positive tests in Essex County and 67 dead due to the virus. The number of recovered cases did not increase Sunday and is still at 577.

According to WECHU, pending test data will no longer be provided locally "due to new provincial guidance regarding the scope of testing for COVID-19."

Ontario saw 415 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday for a total of 30,617 positive tests, according to CTV. Health officials say 223 of new cases stemmed from a delay in lab reporting.

There are 641 new cases of the virus across Canada for a total of 95,698 and 7,800 deaths — 54,221 people have recovered from COVID-19 making the total active cases across the country 33,677.