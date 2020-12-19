Outdoor Skating to Return at Windsor's Lanspeary Park

Outdoor skating is set to return to Windsor's Lanspeary Park Monday.

According to a release from the city, the rink off Langlois Avenue near Ottawa Street will reopen to allow up to 25 skaters under COVID-19 guidelines.

Skating is free, but officials say reservations will be required and no one is to arrive until 10-minutes before their scheduled time.

Participants will be required to maintain physical distancing while waiting, pass COVID-19 screening before entering and must wear a mask until they're on the ice.

Washrooms will be open, but concessions and other facilities will remain closed.

Hour-long sessions will begin at 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with 30 minutes in between to resurface the ice and disinfect the facility.

If things go well, the city plans to reopen Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor later this month.

To make a reservation and check the schedule moving forward head to www.activewindsor.ca.

Registration opens Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m..