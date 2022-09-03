Outgoing science advisory table disagrees with scraping the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period

Members of Ontario's outgoing science advisory table say they would've told the government not to scrap its mandatory COVID-19 isolation period, if only they had been consulted.

The province's chief medical officer of health announced this week those who test positive should stay home until their symptoms have improved for 24 hours and keep a mask on for 10 days, a dramatic shift from the previous five-day isolation requirement.

The scientific director of the province's advisory table, which offered the government COVID-19 guidance throughout the pandemic, says he disagrees with the move, noting it could put further pressure on the already-strained health-care system.

The province looks set to dissolve the current advisory table on Tuesday and appoint a new group in its place that Public Health Ontario says will be independent but won't have final say on what it investigates.

