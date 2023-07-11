Outside signage at Artisan Grill's Devonshire Mall location removed

The Artisan Grill, located at Devonshire Mall, may be closing their doors permanently.

The location, which is usually open for lunch and dinner, had their doors locked during the day Monday.

On Monday night, crews were on hand removing the sign from the outside.

It has yet to be confirmed if they are officially closing, however the restaurant is no longer listed in the Devonshire Mall directory.

Outside signage has been removed, along with patio furniture, and while the signage inside the mall remains it was closed again on Tuesday.

AM800 reached out to the Grill, but has yet to hear back.

Calls were also made to the Artisan Grill in Amherstburg, however at the time they said they would not comment on the Devonshire location.

A call was also put out to Chris Savard, the general manager of Devonshire Mall, however he did not respond.

The Grill, located at 3100 Howard Avenue, opened in July 2021.

This comes just two weeks after Buffalo Wild Wings at Devonshire Mall closed their doors unexpectedly.

Outdoor patio furniture at the location has been removed (Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

- with files from AM800's Kathie McMann